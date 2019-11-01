Fundraising

A UK-Based Travel Tech Startup Has Just Raised $30 Million

Plus, blockchain startup Zamna raised $5 million, and Bond Pet Foods is creating a cultured, sustainable dog food.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Duffel, a UK-based travel tech startup, has just raised $30 million in a round led by Index Ventures. Duffel is a business-to-business (B2B) platform making travel innovation easy specifically for booking flights. Duffel is integrated with many airlines like American Airlines and Lufthansa. The company has raised $56 million to date. 

Blockchain startup ZAMNA raised $5 million to automate airport security checks using blockchain and biometrics technology. The startup plans to use the funding to deploy its Advance Passenger Information platform. The platform will enable secure sharing between involved parties and provide instant passenger data checks, which is expected to reduce manual document checks up to 90 percent. 

Startup Bond Pet Foods is creating a cultured, sustainable dog food. The Colorado-based startup is making meat proteins derived from animal cells and natural microbes, which means no animal slaughtering is needed. Their recipes are also crafted by veterinary nutritionists.

