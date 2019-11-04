The 7 Qualities of Creative Thinkers

Do you possess the qualities of the most creative thinkers?

November 4, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

According to Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy, creative thinking requires that you continually dig deep into yourself to generate more, newer, better, faster, cheaper and different ideas that you can use to improve the important parts of your life. In order to do this, you'll need to tap into seven common qualities of creative thinkers, starting with an intense curiosity.

Creative thinkers start by asking "Why?" the way children do all the time. Then they ask "Why not?"

Next, creative thinkers practice zero-based thinking. They continually ask, "If I were not doing what I am doing, knowing what I now know, would I start?"

When you begin to ask these questions and practice one or more of these qualities, you prove to yourself that you are truly a genius, and you simultaneously disprove the negative hypothesis.

Related: What Is Your Frog? This Exercise Will Help You Rid Yourself of Mental Roadblocks.

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.