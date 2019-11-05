Customer Experience

How to Add Life-Long Customers by Pursuing That 'Wow' Moment

Creating dramatic and memorable moments will help your business stand out.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
VIP Contributor
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jack Canfield discusses how to create a moment that makes your audience say "wow," which will help you grow your business and improve your relationships. 

To create these experiences, keep in mind the helpful acronym, BUMPER.

  • Big. If an event or invention is bigger than usual, this instantly shocks people. Examples of breath-taking size include Mount Everest, the opening ceremony at the Beijing Olympics or the technically spectacular special effects in the movie Avatar. 
  • Unexpected/unique. Something that stands out from the norm and towers above and beyond the competition. 
  • Memorable. Canfield mentions a few wise words from Maya Angelou, who remarked that though people may forget your words, they will not forget how you made them feel. 
  • Positive. Offering a memorable and positive experience, and customers will come back. 
  • Extra. By paying attention to your customers and then offering an extra perk or gift, you can increase impact and brand awareness. 
  • Relevant. The "wow" moment makes a bigger impact when tied to a person's specific needs. 

Click the video to hear more.  

Related: How to Overcome Rejection and Move Forward With Your Big Goals

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android device.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur