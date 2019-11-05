How to Add Life-Long Customers by Pursuing That 'Wow' Moment

Creating dramatic and memorable moments will help your business stand out.

November 5, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jack Canfield discusses how to create a moment that makes your audience say "wow," which will help you grow your business and improve your relationships.

To create these experiences, keep in mind the helpful acronym, BUMPER.

Big. If an event or invention is bigger than usual, this instantly shocks people. Examples of breath-taking size include Mount Everest, the opening ceremony at the Beijing Olympics or the technically spectacular special effects in the movie Avatar.

If an event or invention is bigger than usual, this instantly shocks people. Examples of breath-taking size include Mount Everest, the opening ceremony at the Beijing Olympics or the technically spectacular special effects in the movie Unexpected/unique. Something that stands out from the norm and towers above and beyond the competition.

Something that stands out from the norm and towers above and beyond the competition. Memorable. Canfield mentions a few wise words from Maya Angelou, who remarked that though people may forget your words, they will not forget how you made them feel.

Canfield mentions a few wise words from Maya Angelou, who remarked that though people may forget your words, they will not forget how you made them feel. Positive. Offering a memorable and positive experience, and customers will come back.

Offering a memorable and positive experience, and customers will come back. Extra. By paying attention to your customers and then offering an extra perk or gift, you can increase impact and brand awareness.

By paying attention to your customers and then offering an extra perk or gift, you can increase impact and brand awareness. Relevant. The "wow" moment makes a bigger impact when tied to a person's specific needs.

Click the video to hear more.

Related: How to Overcome Rejection and Move Forward With Your Big Goals

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android device.