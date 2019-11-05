CNN's 'Great Big Story' breaks down compelling video storytelling

November 5, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this edition of The Rough Cut, Storyhunter co-founder Alex Ragir went live on Facebook with Courtney Coupe, the VP of Content at CNN’s Great Big Story. They discussed video storytelling, how to stand out from other digital media brands, what makes a Great Big Story and the difference between journalism and storytelling.

For full episodes of The Rough Cut with Alex Ragir, check out Storyhunter's Video Strategist Blog.

Related: VaynerMedia Former Content Head Talks Branded Video Storytelling for Social Media