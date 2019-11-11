This Software Company's Open Office Genuinely Fosters Collaboration

Transparency and fluid communication help make Vertafore's culture productive and friendly.

November 11, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars gives an office tour of Vertafore, a Denver-based software development company. Vertafore uses a sleekly designed open office, but many facets of the workspace's design also make the company particularly welcoming.

As Vertafore VP of Customer Support Technology Steve Cox explains, the company prides itself on transparency with its leadership. According to Cox, the upper management makes a distinct effort to be communicative, including being clear on ultimate goals, so collaboration goes smoother and employees feel more educated.

Click the video to hear more from Business Rockstars about the Vertafore office space and culture.

Related: Why Bombas Never Underestimates the Importance of the Customer

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.