It's Never Too Late to Create a TikTok

Social media influencer Quinn Slocum talks about the process of creating deeper connections with your audience, no matter which platform you are using.
Quinn Slocum, social media influencer, shares some of the strategies he’s used to build a following in the millions, as well as how his parents have inspired his journey along the way. Slocum talks about how to migrate your following from one platform to another and how to deal with the ever-evolving needs of your audience.

Slocum and The Playbook host David Meltzer talk about how Slocum’s experience with Vine helped to prepare him to build a following on other platforms, as well as the origin of his popular Instagram page, @BestCelebrations. The pair discuss how to cultivate an audience and why it is never too late to start a TikTok page.

