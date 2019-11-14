Social Media Marketing

Easy Tips on Using LinkedIn for Your Marketing Purposes

Marketing guru Eric Siu speaks with a LinkedIn pro about leveraging the platform to promote your business.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Eric Siu speaks with marketing friend Gaetano Dinardi about his experience using LinkedIn to increase his marketing presence. Dinardi says too many people simply treat LinkedIn as an arena to push their product or service. Instead, Dinardi describes LinkedIn as a content promotion channel as well as an engagement and amplification platform. 

Dinardi breaks down a series of tips that can improve your LinkedIn usage, including starting your posts with a question. That way, your content will most likely have a long thread of comments and engagements.  

Finally, consider content that stirs the pot or instigates a discussion. If you're able to generate organic interest in your inspirational stories and posts, then you may have found something unique for content. 

Click the video to hear more. 

