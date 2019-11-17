The Challenge of Creating Consumer Habits

Akshay Ahooja, CEO and Co-Founder of Trainiac, talks about how he bootstrapped his company.

November 17, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Akshay Ahooja, CEO and co-founder of Trainiac, shares his thoughts on why it is so important to have expert guidance when prioritizing your health and fitness, as well as the company’s strategy for identifying qualified, personal trainers. Ahooja discusses his work on scaling the business so far, including how he’s been able to keep costs down by finding mismatches in supply and demand.

Ahooja and The Playbook host David Meltzer go over a variety of topics such as the role of consistency when focusing on improving your health, how startup founders balance their work and family life and some of the motivational challenges people face when starting a workout regimen.

