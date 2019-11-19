Brain Break

This Hilarious Video May Help You Find Inner Peace in Holiday Traffic

Let your GPS be your spirit animal.
Entrepreneur Staff
Editorial Director
1 min read

AAA estimates that more than 55 million people will be traveling on Thanksgiving. To put that into perspective: that's a lot of people.

Most of those trips will involve travelers being in a car at some point, which means being stuck in traffic. Unless we trust our handy GPS apps to expertly direct us through back streets, sketchy neighbors and dirt paths that maybe aren't really roads, to shave off a few minutes of our trip. Or lead us to even more congestion.

True, your GPS can be your best friend or your worst enemy, which is why Dan Zevin, author of the book Very Modern Mantras: Daily Affirmations for Daily Aggravationshas created the above video to help you not throw it out the window during desperate times.

Check out more videos from Zevin's hilarious series here, and follow @ModernMantras on Instagram for more mindful meditations. 

