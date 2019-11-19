This Hilarious Video May Help You Find Inner Peace in Holiday Traffic

Let your GPS be your spirit animal.

November 19, 2019 1 min read

AAA estimates that more than 55 million people will be traveling on Thanksgiving. To put that into perspective: that's a lot of people.

Most of those trips will involve travelers being in a car at some point, which means being stuck in traffic. Unless we trust our handy GPS apps to expertly direct us through back streets, sketchy neighbors and dirt paths that maybe aren't really roads, to shave off a few minutes of our trip. Or lead us to even more congestion.

True, your GPS can be your best friend or your worst enemy, which is why Dan Zevin, author of the book Very Modern Mantras: Daily Affirmations for Daily Aggravations, has created the above video to help you not throw it out the window during desperate times.

