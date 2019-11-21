Success Strategies

How Peloton's Marketing Strategy Made It a Leader in Its Space

Marketing expert Eric Siu breaks down how the company performs with paid media, content marketing, SEO, conversion-rate optimization and other categories.
In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Eric Siu evaluates how well Peloton's marketing strategy hits a variety of different marketing tactics in its effectiveness. From displaying social proof to incorporating chat bots within the fold of the website, Peloton is no stranger to smart marketing.

Siu himself uses a Peloton bike and enjoys the competitive nature and gamification of the product and exercise regimen. So, as a fan himself and a marketer, Siu looks at how the company measures up in its marketing strategies. However, Siu also points to a few mistakes the exercise company makes in its marketing that you should avoid.

