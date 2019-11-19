Hershey's Head of Media Talks Leveraging Data to Create Content

Here's why data is actually an unlikely benefit for the creative development of the advertising industry.

November 19, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

To kick off Season 3 of The Rough Cut, Storyhunter Co-Founder Alex Ragir traveled down to ANA’s Masters of Marketing Week conference in Orlando, FL to meet with Charlie Chappell, the head of Integrated Media and communication planning for The Hershey Company. Ragir and Chappell discussed the state of the advertising industry, the convergence of media and creative and more.

You can catch up on Seasons 1 and 2 of The Rough Cut at Storyhunter’s Video Strategist Blog.

Related: Refinery29's Video Guru on the Future of Content, TV and Events