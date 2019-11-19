Success Stories

How Brian Grazer Started With Modest Means and Made It Big In Hollywood

It's possible to start from the bottom and find success, even in old-fashioned and jaded industries.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A lot of people make their way to Hollywood so they can see their names in a blockbuster movie, and then they burn out long before they even earn an entry on iMDb. But some people leverage very modest means and catapult themselves into the jaded old town’s pantheon without damaging themselves or others along the way. It sounds like the plot to any number of screenplays a studio mogul might find stacked in a sprawling pile on their desk, except the story is true — and it happened to today’s guest.

On this episode we sit down with Brian Grazer, the Academy Award-winning producer who co-founded Imagine Entertainment with his partner Ron Howard, together creating films and television shows that have been nominated for 45 Academy Awards and 196 Emmys. He is the author of Face to Face: The Art of Human Connection and co-author (with Charles Fishman) of number one New York Times bestseller, A Curious Mind: The Secret to a Bigger Life. Aside from his success on screens big and small, Brain is an incredibly curious person. For the past 30 years, he’s made it his mission to meet a new person every week or so, and sit down with them for a very specific curiosity conversation. It sounds a lot like this podcast, in fact.

Watch a preview above.

Related: How to Build a Crew That Will Help You Navigate Uncharted Waters

Latest on Entrepreneur