What It's Like to Design Apple's Retail Stores Alongside Steve Jobs
Tim Kobe, CEO of Eight Inc. and X Eight Ventures, discusses what it means to successfully adapt your design plans.
On this episode of The Playbook, Tim Kobe, CEO of Eight Inc. and X Eight Ventures, shares his ideas on:
- Why a career in design should be treated as a lifelong learning opportunity [3:07].
- The importance of prototyping offline before launching a product or location [8:29].
- What it means to connect to your customers by designing human experience [11:44].
- How Steve Jobs taught him to focus on people with his design and not profit [14:00].
