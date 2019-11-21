Apple

What It's Like to Design Apple's Retail Stores Alongside Steve Jobs

Tim Kobe, CEO of Eight Inc. and X Eight Ventures, discusses what it means to successfully adapt your design plans.
VIP Contributor
Entrepreneur, CEO and Founder, Sports 1 Marketing
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

On this episode of The Playbook, Tim Kobe, CEO of Eight Inc. and X Eight Ventures, shares his ideas on:

  • Why a career in design should be treated as a lifelong learning opportunity [3:07].
  • The importance of prototyping offline before launching a product or location [8:29].
  • What it means to connect to your customers by designing human experience [11:44].
  • How Steve Jobs taught him to focus on people with his design and not profit [14:00].

