How This Lifestyle Brand President Grew Into Her Leadership Role

The adjustment from a junior title to a top role did not come without growing pains.

November 25, 2019 2 min read

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars speaks with Julia Hunter, the president of lifestyle brand Jenni Kayne. After spending a few years in investment banking, Hunter knew she wanted to go into something more creative and product-driven.

Jenni Kayne is a California lifestyle brand trying to bring a note of calm and concentrate on living well while working and living as a busy mom. It originally started as a blog, which included a diverse number of lifestyle categorie. Jenni Kayne's aesthetic and mission is translated both in the design of its retail stores and its various social media channels.

Hunter admits that the initial transition to company president was a difficult move but breaks down how she eased into the role.

