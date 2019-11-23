Sports

How One of the Phoenix Suns Owners Turns Crisis Into Success

Richard Jaffe shares some of the crisis management lessons he's learned over his storied career.
In this video, author, poet, philanthropist, part-owner of the Phoenix Suns, and entrepreneur Richard Jaffe discusses the pillars of business and happiness, as well as some of the biggest misnomers about success. Jaffe provides insights on how loving yourself first will allow everything else to flow, as well as some of the best advice from his book Turning Crisis Into Success.

Jaffe and The Playbook host David Meltzer go over a variety of topics such as the benefits of becoming your own best friend, “skating to where the puck is going to be” and how to maintain emotional stability when dealing with a crisis.

