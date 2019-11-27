Office Space

How This Business Incubator Thrives Due to Its Inclusive and Collaborative Office

Businesses can network and grow within the sleek office space or Row DTLA.
In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars gives a tour of the Row DTLA workspace. At the Row offices, management wants employees to feel that anything is possible. 

The open office, made mainly of glass, creates a light and uplifting feel, offering impressive skyline views and sophisticated interior design that makes it feel like part of a college campus.

The organization is based on the value of collaboration, and the office is distinctly helpful in further promoting this. To hear more about the Row's office layout and how it contributes to the functioning of the company, click on the video. 

