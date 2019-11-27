Want to Get Rich? Start With Visualization.

Seeing really is believing.

November 27, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jeff Rose discusses how, in order to become wealthy, you must visualize your success. For example, Rose creates a vision board that keeps him focused on his goals.

A vision board can serve as a better reminder and a source of motivation than a simple list. Photos that appeal to the eye can help you stay on track, and Rose places his vision board in a place he immediately sees when he walks into his office.

Click the video to hear more.

Related: 5 Financial Myths That Are Keeping You From Becoming a Millionaire

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.