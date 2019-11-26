The Digital Director for One of the World's Liquor Distillers Gives Her 3 Pillars for Content Strategy

Pernod Ricard's brands include Absolut Vodka, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Havana Club, Chivas Regal and Malibu.

November 26, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

On the second episode of Season 3 of The Rough Cut, Storyhunter co-founder Alex Ragir visits midtown Manhattan for New York’s Advertising Week to me et with Kate Whitney, the director of digital for Pernod Ricard, the world’s second-largest liquor distiller. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Havana Club, Chivas Regal and Malibu. Ragir and Whitney discuss the importance of authenticity in today’s media saturated world, the state of the digital video industry, the power of brand loyalty and the three pillars of Absolut Vodka’s content strategy.

You can catch up on past episodes of The Rough Cut at Storyhunter’s Video Strategist Blog or check out the full interview with Kate Whitney on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

Related: Hershey's Head of Media Talks Leveraging Data to Create Content