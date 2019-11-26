Rejection

Why Is It So Hard to Say 'No' to the Things We Don't Want?

Here's why it's important to bet on yourself and let go of things you don't need or want.
Guest Writer
Creator, The Jordan Harbinger Show
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Author Ryan Holiday wrote eight books and ghostwrote another six by the time he was 30, and he shows no signs of slowing down now. He’s been cranking out bestsellers for years like a machine, with titles like Trust Me, I’m LyingThe Obstacle Is the WayEgo Is the Enemy and Conspiracy.

On this episode, Holiday returns to the show to touch upon his latest book, Stillness Is the Key, but he and Entrepreneur Network partner Jordan Harbinger tried to have a more casual conversation than he usually gets to have when he’s making the podcast rounds on a book tour at the behest of his publishers.

Watch a preview above, or check out the full episode on The Jordan Harbinger Show YouTube channel here.

