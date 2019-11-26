Why Is It So Hard to Say 'No' to the Things We Don't Want?

Here's why it's important to bet on yourself and let go of things you don't need or want.

November 26, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Author Ryan Holiday wrote eight books and ghostwrote another six by the time he was 30, and he shows no signs of slowing down now. He’s been cranking out bestsellers for years like a machine, with titles like Trust Me, I’m Lying, The Obstacle Is the Way, Ego Is the Enemy and Conspiracy.

On this episode, Holiday returns to the show to touch upon his latest book, Stillness Is the Key, but he and Entrepreneur Network partner Jordan Harbinger tried to have a more casual conversation than he usually gets to have when he’s making the podcast rounds on a book tour at the behest of his publishers.

Watch a preview above, or check out the full episode on The Jordan Harbinger Show YouTube channel here.

Related: How Brian Grazer Started With Modest Means and Made It Big In Hollywood