Why You Should Be Willing to Eat Dirt
Former NFL player Hakeem Valles explains why being willing to eat dirt is actually a good thing.
On this episode of The Playbook, retired NFL tight end and real estate investor Hakeem Valles talks about some of his early entrepreneurial ventures when he was younger, including selling candy and fixing iPhones and more.
Valles sheds light on:
- How he started a lucrative phone repair business while in college [4:49]
- The impact of his first mentor and what he taught him about being willing to “eat dirt” [8:27]
- How he leveraged his position as an NFL player to network with local real estate investors [13:49]
- Why a terrifying missionary trip to Haiti changed his outlook on life and business [16:28]
