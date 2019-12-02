Healthy Habits for Better Time Management

Defining your priorities will help you find success.

December 2, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy explains how a few time management habits can help you get more done. Many people are overwhelmed by the number of options in front of them. They may complain there is too much to do and not enough time.

If you feel the same way, here are some steps to help you catch up on the important things:

Be selective.

Make setting priorities a habit. Building task completion into your time management plan will give you satisfaction, too. Humans thrive off completing tasks, Tracy explains, and accomplishing goals can make people more confident, personable and creative.

Finally, remember the Three D's of forming new habits: decision, discipline and determination. Use all three when approaching a new routine.

