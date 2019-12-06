The Importance of Being Thankful for Your Investments (and for Your Life)

Never underestimate the power of gratitude.

December 6, 2019 2 min read

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Phil Town explains how to remain thankful in life and in finance. He describes a snowball effect, where the more you prepare to be grateful, the more things you will find to be grateful for, after which more positive things will flow to you.

As a starting point, you can thank those who have taught you valuable life lessons. These people have imparted advice to you that you were formerly unaware of, so try to honor them when you can.

Simlarly, if you wish to be thankful as an investor, invest in companies that are important to you. Putting your money behind a certain company is equal to communicating you support its vision of the world.

Click the video to hear more about tactics for showing gratitude.

