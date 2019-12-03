Philanthropy

How to Break Through the Noise to Raise Awareness and Funding for a Cause

Jessica Abo sits down with the co-founder of Bisous for Léo.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
VIP Contributor
Founder of JaboTV, Media Personality, Keynote Speaker and Consultant
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When Emily Rogath Steckler learned her best friend's son was diagnosed with Infantile Neuroaxonal Dystrophy (INAD), she knew she had to do something; so, she and Léo's mom, Deborah Vauclare, started, Bisous for Léo. The organization is "an ancillary arm of the INAD Cure Foundation, which is the only United States-based nonprofit working on treatment and cure options for INAD, which in layman's terms is a cross between Alzheimer's and Parkinson's for kids," she says. "We're trying to kiss this disease goodbye so that way nobody else is affected; and also, to raise awareness for those who already are affected and who are suffering."

Rogath Steckler sat down with Jessica Abo to explain what people can do to support INAD research, how pregnant women can get tested for the disease and ways to break through the noise if you're trying to raise awareness and funding for a cause. For more information or to donate, visit bisousforleo.org.

Related: This Entrepreneur Is Helping People Remember Why They Matter

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur