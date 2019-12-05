There's No Use in Trying to Cut Corners When Reaching Success

NFL legend Tony Richardson talks about how having the discipline to avoid cutting corners benefits entrepreneurs in the long-term.

December 5, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

On this episode of The Playbook, former NFL fullback and current NFL Legends Community Director Tony Richardson provides insights on the lesson his dad taught him about never cutting corners in life, why he tells athletes to take internships or do job shadowing in their downtime and how his parents and the athletes he looked up helped him to find his “what” in life. Plus, Richardson explains why hearing “no” or “failing” as an entrepreneur prepares you for future success and more.

Related: Why Paige Spiranac Says You Should Never Change Who You Are