How This Accounting Firm's Office Builds Structure and Invites the Flow of Ideas

The option to move about the office makes for an atypical but lively work setting.

December 11, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In the latest episode of Officeland, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars gives a tour of accounting firm BKD's office space. The company's workspace is built on its flexibile and open design. The format of the office opens up the staff to new opportunities and invites easy collaboration.

If BKD employees feel the urge, they can switch to a new desk or another area of the office. One of the more central areas in the BKD office is the "town center" space. Within this space, employees can share meals together and catch a break from the rush of the accounting industry's busy season.

Click the video to hear more from the staff of BKD and Business Rockstars.

Related: Why This Entrepreneur Says Defining Your Own Success Is Integral to Running a Business

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.