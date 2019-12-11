Office Culture

How This Accounting Firm's Office Builds Structure and Invites the Flow of Ideas

The option to move about the office makes for an atypical but lively work setting.
In the latest episode of Officeland, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars gives a tour of accounting firm BKD's office space. The company's workspace is built on its flexibile and open design. The format of the office opens up the staff to new opportunities and invites easy collaboration. 

If BKD employees feel the urge, they can switch to a new desk or another area of the office. One of the more central areas in the BKD office is the "town center" space. Within this space, employees can share meals together and catch a break from the rush of the accounting industry's busy season. 

Click the video to hear more from the staff of BKD and Business Rockstars. 

