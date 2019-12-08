How This Pro Athlete Sticks to His Budget

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Devin Funchess talks about his monthly budget and why he's so dedicated to giving back to the youth.

December 8, 2019 1 min read

Devin Funchess, wide receiver for the Indianapolis Colts, discusses why he’s dedicated to living frugally, despite his eight-figure NFL salary, as well as why he’s driven to share his personal story and his off-the-field passions with the youth in order to inspire and motivate them to make the right decisions in their lives.

Funchess and host of The Playbook, David Meltzer, talk about what makes the receiver stand out from some of the other NFL players, including his passion for photography and cooking, and why he wants to be known as a person who puts others before himself. The pair share their thoughts on providing good role models for the next generation, the importance of financial literacy and why it is essential to listen to the input of others.

