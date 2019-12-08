Sports

How This Pro Athlete Sticks to His Budget

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Devin Funchess talks about his monthly budget and why he's so dedicated to giving back to the youth.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
VIP Contributor
Entrepreneur, CEO and Founder, Sports 1 Marketing
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Devin Funchess, wide receiver for the Indianapolis Colts, discusses why he’s dedicated to living frugally, despite his eight-figure NFL salary, as well as why he’s driven to share his personal story and his off-the-field passions with the youth in order to inspire and motivate them to make the right decisions in their lives.

Funchess and host of The Playbook, David Meltzer, talk about what makes the receiver stand out from some of the other NFL players, including his passion for photography and cooking, and why he wants to be known as a person who puts others before himself. The pair share their thoughts on providing good role models for the next generation, the importance of financial literacy and why it is essential to listen to the input of others.

Related: When to Listen to Outside Opinions and When to Tune Out the Noise

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur