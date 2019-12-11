Inspiration

Build a Successful Company by Ditching Your Perfectionist Mindset

If you want to achieve Facebook-level growth, judge your company's progress and not its perfection.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Certified Financial Planner, Author and Blogger
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jeff Rose discusses one habit that prevents many people from achieving success: ignoring progress and focusing on perfection when a business is in its earliest stages.

As an example, Rose mentions the rise of Facebook, now one of the largest companies in the world. Many business owners, in hopes of building their own Facebook, strive for perfection. In reality, perfection is often a handicap to the growth of a small business. 

If you are trying to start a blog, like Rose did, track the levels of progress by setting up a website or publishing your first blog post. If you want to achieve success, make sure to plan out not just the most ideal steps, but the steps that will matter most.  

Finally, Rose stresses that in order to establish financial freedom and wealth-building habits, you need to go out and do it! Take that action and inch closer to success.

Click the video to hear more. 

Related: How the Simplicity of 'Millionaire Math' Can Make Your Goals a Reality

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur