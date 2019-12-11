Build a Successful Company by Ditching Your Perfectionist Mindset

If you want to achieve Facebook-level growth, judge your company's progress and not its perfection.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jeff Rose discusses one habit that prevents many people from achieving success: ignoring progress and focusing on perfection when a business is in its earliest stages.

As an example, Rose mentions the rise of Facebook, now one of the largest companies in the world. Many business owners, in hopes of building their own Facebook, strive for perfection. In reality, perfection is often a handicap to the growth of a small business.

If you are trying to start a blog, like Rose did, track the levels of progress by setting up a website or publishing your first blog post. If you want to achieve success, make sure to plan out not just the most ideal steps, but the steps that will matter most.

Finally, Rose stresses that in order to establish financial freedom and wealth-building habits, you need to go out and do it! Take that action and inch closer to success.

