Can Crowdfunding Work for Your Company?

You may want to consider crowdfunding if venture capital and private equity are not suiting your business's financial needs.

December 12, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Eric Siu discusses ways other than venture capital or private equity to fund your business.

Siu discusses his approach to raising funding for a company he just started. Siu's started with crowd-funding with small donations through an online audience. From there, he reaches out to high-earners whose yearly income hits around $200,000. When he has nailed down this particular group of people, Siu draws up an agreement specifically that targets these potential funders.

Crowdfunding gives smaller companies the flexibility to move forward faster. Click the video to hear more about how to fund your new company.

Related: How to Follow in Nike's Footsteps When Marketing Your Business

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.