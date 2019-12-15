Entertainment

Why Persistence Wins Out in Hollywood

Actor and musician Ryan Ochoa shares his thoughts on why persistence is an essential component for succeeding in the competitive entertainment industry.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Actor and musician Ryan Ochoa provides insights on how to make it in Hollywood, the importance of having the right support system and the best way for artists to handle rejection.

Ochoa and The Playbook host David Meltzer discuss a range of topics including the similarities between the competitive sports and entertainment industries, how to build a personal brand that appeals to people of all ages and making the most of your platform by giving back to your fans. The pair also talk about establishing a legacy for yourself and your family, as well as what it means to do things the right way.

