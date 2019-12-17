How This Entrepreneur Turned Her Freelancing Career Into Something More

Karla Welch is a creative director, A-list celebrity stylist and now tech founder.

Force in fashion Karla Welch has dressed celebrities like Oprah, Justin Bieber, Karlie Kloss, Olivia Wilde and guided numerous projects, as well as clothing lines with a keen eye toward sustainability. But, as a consummate entrepreneur, she’s only just beginning, having recently launched a premium online styling app called Wishi with a strong technology backbone.

I sat down with Welch to discuss her activist spirit, unshakable sense of self confidence (she has a voice and is not afraid to use it!) and global ambition Wishi, which seeks to make high-level styling affordable for everyone. She was open and honest about the sacrifices involved in doing all that she does, and shared how she’s developed the confidence to tackle anything.

“Sometimes your best mentors are right beside you,” she emphasized. You can learn just as much from your peers as you can from working from someone at the very top if you’re diligent about it.

Watch the video above to learn how Welch turned her freelancing career into something greater (and to hear how she once had to skip out on a family vacation to dress Mariah Carey).

