Social Media Hacks to Help Your Business in 2020

Are you struggling to grow your social media accounts?
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this entrepreneur interview, Eric Siu sits down with Chris Do to talk all things business, design and growth. You'll learn how to grow your social media presence organically using carousels and quality content.

Chris Do discusses how he grew from a designer for large corporate clients to heading his own company, creating coursework and group mentorship programs focusing on social media growth, which ballooned his own digital presence by 10,000 subscribers from a post at a time. 

Click the video to hear more from the discussion between Eric Siu and Chris Do. 

Related: Can Crowdfunding Work for Your Company?

