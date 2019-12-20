Nestle Plans to Launch 3 Varieties of Mineral-Infused Water Starting in 2020

Plus, bra startup Harper Wilde is growing with the help of Victoria's Secret former CEO, and a new gadget will help you keep your diet in check for the holidays.

December 20, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Nestle has some new products coming out in 2020, and one of them includes an energy-water drink and mineral-infused bottled waters. Nestle Pure Life Plus plans to launch in February 2020 with three varieties: magnesium, zinc and potassium and will contain no artificial sweeteners. Coca Cola apparently has plans to also launch a caffeinated sparkling flavored water in March 2020.

Bra startup Harper Wilde is growing with the help of former Victoria's Secret CEO Sharen Turney, who now sits on the startup's board. Harper Wilde recently released its limited edition “Know Your Worth” bra, where 10 percent of each purchase goes to Girls Inc., a mentorship and educational program to help young girls develop their self-esteem. Harper Wilde has seen a 300 percent increase in sales this year.

A new gadget can help you keep your diet in check for the holidays. Using gentle vibrations, the FitTo device alerts you if you’re eating when you shouldn’t, helping you get back on track and stick to your diet. The FitTo app lets you set eating times, choose a diet plan that works for you and even track your progress.

Related: How Entrepreneurs Can Adapt and Grow Their Businesses at Any Stage

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.