How This Fanduel Co-Founder Is Building Better Relationships

Check out the free-flowing conversation between David Meltzer and Lesley Eccles.

December 24, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Lesley Eccles, co-founder of Fanduel and founder of Relish, sits down with Entrepreneur Network partner and The Playbook host David Meltzer to talk about how her experience building an app for daily fantasy sports led to the creation of an app for relationship training.

Related: The Importance of Being Grounded in Entrepreneurship