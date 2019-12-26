The Most Important Traits of a Successful Leader

An effective leader will incorporate each of these characteristics into a cohesive team-building strategy.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Mike Phillips speaks about his keys to leadership. The first few traits that contribute to a great leader include the following:

Integrity. Otherwise known as understanding right for wrong and holding a strong moral compass. Motivation. Make sure your behavior aligns with your intended actions. Relationships. It's essential that you connect with others, forming constructive partnerships.

