Sports

What It's Like to Be a Female Sports Agent in a Male-Dominated Industry

Erin Kane, Vice President of Octagon Basketball, shares her experience with Entrepreneur Network partner David Meltzer.
Erin Kane, Vice President of Octagon Basketball, talks about some of the misconceptions people have about what it is like to be a sports agent, as well as why she believes that the sports industry today is a proving ground for gender equality.

Erin Kane and The Playbook host David Meltzer chat about a range of topics, including the value of participating in sports for both men and women, the impact of Title IX and their vision for the future of equality in sports and entertainment. The pair also share their thoughts on why honest conversations with clients are so important for agents, even if they might be difficult to have.

