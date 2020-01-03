The Keys to Becoming Financially Fit in 2020

With a few smart resolutions, your financial health will be in tip-top shape.

January 3, 2020 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Phil Town counts out five financial resolutions you can adopt for the new year. If you are looking to keep up your financial fitness in the new year, you wil have your goals realized wit these tips.

There are a lot of financial resolutions you can make for yourself, beginning with a new year. Financial resolutions will help bring you to a place of stability, as well as add to your well-being in the new year.

First, stop taking on new debt. If you continue to build on more debt, you will never escape from the burden, which is a vicious cycle.

Next, start saving for retirement as early as you can. If you yearn to see a prosperous retirement and live with financial stability, the earlier the better with your saving. Once you have a fund like a 401k in place, Town recommends taking the account to its limit, putting in as much as you can by never "leaving money on the table."

Click the video to hear more from Phil Town.

Related: Why Your Parents Are Wrong About Money

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, ewitducation and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.