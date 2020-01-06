Success Strategies

What This Trampoline Park Founder Learned From Franchising His Business

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars speaks with Jeff Platt, the CEO of SkyZone.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

SkyZone began as a trampoline park and, since its founding, has expanded into other fitness structures that incorporate movement and play. The company likes to focus on the activity-promoting aspect of the business, especially within the national context of getting kids more active and playing outdoors. 

As SkyZone has grown, Pratt has seen the importance of the company's top-to-bottom alignment. Challenges will crop up in every step of a business's journey. Now, as an established CEO, Platt has realized the importance of staying adaptable to every stage of a business. For example, as SkyZone has expanded into a franchise business, the original members of SkyZone have learned from franchisees on how to grow the business further. 

