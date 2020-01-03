Why Adrian Peterson Believes We're Put on Earth to Inspire
The NFL running back talks about some of the business projects he's working on and some of the lessons he's learned through his career.
In this episode of The Playbook, future Hall-of-Fame running back Adrian Peterson shares some insights with Entrepreneur Network partner David Meltzer about:
- How an experience at Larry Fitzgerald’s camp led to him to launch a pillow company [1:25]
- Why it is so risky to invest in opportunities outside your comfort zone [8:19]
- How he analyzes potential business opportunities by taking the emotion out of the deal [10:55]
- What he believes is the true purpose we are all on this earth [19:55]
