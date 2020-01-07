Approach Your Goals With This Mindset to Conquer Them in the New Year

Think of your goals as more than just finish lines.

January 7, 2020 2 min read

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jack Canfield takes a look back at how his goals went in 2019, and reviews a few new ways you can approach your own for 2020.

First, look at where your starting point was.

Additionally, when thinking about your goals, Canfield recommends taking a step and looking at the amount of progress you have achieved. If you measure your goals in the distance and advancement you've made from your starting point, there will be a clear indication you have made steps in the right direction.

Jack Canfield talks about how he makes 21 goals every year, but usually only meets about 15. Canfield stresses that it is alright if you only meet about three-quarters of your goals, but you should think honestly about what kind of goals you are forming.

Canfield helps refine and organize the steps of goal development with a few select tips. Click the video to hear more.

