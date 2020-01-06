Avoiding PR Pitfalls and Protecting the Shield in the Modern Age of the NFL

Chad Steele, VP of Public Relations for the Baltimore Ravens, shares his unique experiences as a PR professional in the rapidly changing world of sports.

January 6, 2020 1 min read

Chad Steele, VP of Public Relations for the Baltimore Ravens, talks about how an internship introduced him to the world of public relations and how the growth of social media has changed the way that news travels.

Chad and The Playbook host David Meltzer discuss the necessary skills for being successful in the competitive sports industry, including relationship building, and some of the misconceptions associated with public relations. Chad shares some of the tricks he’s learned about managing the ego of the world’s top athletes and gives his best piece of advice for those who aspire to work in sports.

