Football

Avoiding PR Pitfalls and Protecting the Shield in the Modern Age of the NFL

Chad Steele, VP of Public Relations for the Baltimore Ravens, shares his unique experiences as a PR professional in the rapidly changing world of sports.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
VIP Contributor
Entrepreneur, CEO and Founder, Sports 1 Marketing
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Chad Steele, VP of Public Relations for the Baltimore Ravens, talks about how an internship introduced him to the world of public relations and how the growth of social media has changed the way that news travels.

Chad and The Playbook host David Meltzer discuss the necessary skills for being successful in the competitive sports industry, including relationship building, and some of the misconceptions associated with public relations. Chad shares some of the tricks he’s learned about managing the ego of the world’s top athletes and gives his best piece of advice for those who aspire to work in sports.

Related: Her Double-Amputation Changed Her Perspective on Life and What's Possible

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.