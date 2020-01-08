How to Spot a Wealth-Depleting Personality in Your Social Circle

These "anti-wealth hackers" often have deeply entrenched negative behaviors.

January 8, 2020 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jeff Rose discusses the individuals depleting your wealth.

If you want to improve yourself, as Warren Buffett once said, you should look to gravitate toward people you admire or have traits you desire to possess. By surrounding yourself with these people, you can soak up these good influences and possibly adopt a few of those traits. Rose explains how this type of individual does not let his past mistakes define his future decisions. He thinks about how he can be wealthy in the next few years, not the specific age he must wait until.

On the other side, there are certain individuals who promote negative money behaviors. Rose points out that these people often feel unfulfilled in their daily lives and never wish to take responsibilities for their actions.

To learn more about the traits of these individuals who stand in the way of hacking your wealth, click on the video.

