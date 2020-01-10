News and Trends

Meatable Is Working on Producing Meat From Animal Cells

Plus, Rock Paper Coin vows to make wedding planning easier, and Arta is a powerful suite of digital tools backed by a team of logistics experts.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Meatable is one of several companies working on the production of meat derived from animal cells. This method of meat production theoretically has a far smaller carbon emissions footprint and is better for the environment than traditional animal farming. Meatable is one of the first companies to focus its attention to the other white meat. The startup is hoping to have an industry-scale plant online manufacturing thousands of kilograms of meat by 2025.

Rock Paper Coin vows to make wedding planning easier with its payment and contract platform. It simplifies the paperwork so you can spend more time on the important wedding and event details like planning and creating your vision. It is a user-friendly platform that provides event professionals and clients a simple and easy way to process contracts, invoices, and payments all with the click of a button.

Arta is a powerful suite of digital tools backed by a team of logistics experts. It makes it easier to coordinate and fulfill shipments for unusual, oversized, or high-value items. You can get rates and book instantly. Arta's API integrates seamlessly into your digital platform so your customers can instantly calculate shipping and handling costs for their purchases, elevating their customer experience. Arta helps you customize your settings, improve operational efficiency, and also helps you grow your business.

