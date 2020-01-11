Content Strategy

What It's Like to Create Content Around Rockstars and Movies

Bruce Chambers, partner at Integrated Communications Los Angeles, talks about storytelling through design.
Bruce Chambers, partner at Integrated Communications Los Angeles, shares his experiences publishing and designing content around some of the most influential art and people, including John Lennon, Bob Dylan, and one of the most influential surfing films of all time, Endless Summer.

Bruce Chambers and The Playbook host David Meltzer discuss the impact that the film (and book) Endless Summer had on surfing culture, as well as what he learned from his experiences with the documentary’s director, Bruce Brown. The pair also talk about some of the unique aspects of the packages that Chambers and his team have put together, which give fans new insights into their favorite brands, films and artists.

