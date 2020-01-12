How This Woman Became the First Female Coach in NFL History

Jen Welter shares her experiences as a trailblazer in the sports world.

January 12, 2020 1 min read

Jen Welter, the first female coach in NFL history, talks about how understanding the psychology of excellence has aided her groundbreaking journey on and off the football field and empowered her to break barriers.

Welter and The Playbook host David Meltzer discuss a range of topics, including why coaches need to be coachable themselves, the overlapping symptoms of excitement and anxiety and why she wanted to be the voice in her players’ head. Dr. Welter also sheds light on the impact that her military hero father has had on the way she views the challenges that life hands you.

