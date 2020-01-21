Raising Capital

How This College Student Raised Half a Million Dollars and Co-Founded FoodMaven

The company claims its mission is to end hunger.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In 2015, a college student realized vast quantities of high-quality and over-supplied food went to the dumpster at his local supermarket every day. So, he partnered with his college mentor, Patrick Bultema, and raised $500,000 from family and friends to co-found a company with the mission to rescue this lost food and find a market for it.

Within a year, FoodMaven had 22 employees, serviced 120 restaurants and begins expansion into the Denver market. FoodMaven then announced a strategic partnership with Hilton Hotels and brought on a new CEO, Ben Deda. In 2019, FoodMaven closed a series B round, bringing its total funding since the Series A to $14.5 million.  

