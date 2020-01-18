Sports

The Tennis Champion Who Serves Others

Murphy Jensen, co-founder of Weconnect Health Management, shares how understanding your ego can help to end destructive decision making.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Murphy Jensen, co-founder of Weconnect Health Management, talks about how winning the 1993 French Open Doubles title shined a spotlight on him that he felt unworthy of and how the mantra “I am responsible” aided in his recovery from drug addiction.

Jensen and The Playbook host David Meltzer discuss topics such as why so many people deal with discomfort by turning to drugs and alcohol, how to find a person that you can open up to and why asking for help is the best thing any addict can do. Jensen also shares a story about how Tommy Lasorda helped him coach a tennis team that went on the longest winning streak in the history of American professional sports.

