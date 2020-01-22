Growth Strategies

How to Build Your Customer List and Get Your Business Off the Ground

Start now and grow your business with these tips.
In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Greg Rollet explains how to build your email list quickly, even when you are just beginning to build a business. 

If you don't already have a list of potential customers, you may still have an urge to spread your ideas and insights to help others. Focus on who most needs your message, because a business cannot exist without a strong demand from customers. 

Click the video to hear more from Greg Rollett on building a customer email list.

Related: How to Create Eye-Catching Content to Crush Your Competition

