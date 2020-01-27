Success Strategies

The Founder of Lifestyle Brand 'Motherly' Shares Her Morning Routine

Here's how Jill Koziol prepares for the most difficult aspects of being an entrepreneur.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars speaks with Jill Koziol, the CEO and co-founder of motherhood lifestyle brand Motherly. Koziol says she starts each day with unread emails, then finds inspiration through her two young daughters. She is constantly driven by a need to dictate the company's vision, promote its culture, hold the role of custodian of the brand and, finally, maintain consistent cash flow.

For entrepreneurs wrestling with their journey, Koziol says things won't necessarily get easier, but you will get stronger. Spread your company message with everyone, and be open about sharing your ideas with the marketplace.

Click the video to hear more insights from Business Rockstars and Jill Koziol.

