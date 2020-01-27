Sales

10 Reliable Tips to Help You Increase Your Profits

Make sales and boost your profits.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
VIP Contributor
Chairman and CEO of Brian Tracy International, Speaker and Author
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy says you can't affect your profit directly — you can only adjust the variables that ultimately determine your level of profitability. Basically, you need a multi-pronged strategy to align larger goals and take important steps along the way. Some of Tracy's recommendations for increasing your profits might seem rudimentary or obvious, but sometimes we forget about what's right under our nose. They include:

  1. Increasing your lead generation.
  2. Converting your leads. 
  3. Increasing your number of transactions. Increase your sales by at least 10 percent. Ask yourself what can you do to get your customers to buy more and buy more frequently?
  4. Increasing the size of your transactions. When you can, always look to upsell your customers.
  5. Reducing costs to acquire a new customer. By focusing heavily on advertising and promotion, you will have to spend less on attracting each new customer. 
  6. Increasing your referrals. 

Each of these steps can be used in conjunction with each other or separately to make more sales. 

Click the video to hear more tips from Brian Tracy. 

Related: Go From Unmotivated to Goal-Oriented With These Hacks

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.