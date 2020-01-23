Work Ethic

90 Percent of Entrepreneurs Don't Want It Bad Enough

These podcast hosts share how entrepreneurs can access information and set themselves up for success.
VIP Contributor
Entrepreneur, CEO and Founder, Sports 1 Marketing
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
On this episode of The Playbook, Chris Pfaff, Dee Murthy and Anand Murthy, hosts of the Group Chat podcast, sit down to discuss:
  • Why the Group Chat hosts are never afraid to call each other or their fans out for their opinions [6:42].
  • How marketing a brand has changed due to the growth of internet culture and the adoption of smartphones [18:54].
  • Why establishing deep connections with your audience will set you apart from other brands you might be competing against [21:43].
  • Their belief that 90 percent of entrepreneurs don’t want it enough [27:06].

